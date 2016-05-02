You've Gotta See What Justin Bieber Just Did to His Hair

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 29, 2016 at 8:39pm PDT

After coming under fire for the blond dreadlocks he recently sported, Justin Bieber decided to make his next hair change decidedly less controversial, and we think you’re going to like his new ‘do.

Bieber took to Insta to show off his latest look and the results are pretty hot, tbh. Of course, there may be some fans who miss his lengthier strands, but we’re feeling this look on the singer.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 1, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 30, 2016 at 3:13pm PDT

If you prefer your Biebs shaggier, don’t fret, this guy doesn’t seem to stick with one look for very long these days. We’re pretty sure he’ll be surprising us with a different style in the not-so-distant future.