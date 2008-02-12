Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Wedding Hairstyles
-
1. HHM weddingsJessica Alba
-
2. HHM weddingsWeekend
GET THE LOOK: Halle Berry has more than boyfriend Gabriel Aubry swept away with her effortless style. To get Berry's bushy bun in an instant, pull long hair into a ponytail. Twist the ponytail into a tight rope until it buckles into a loop. Then use a clip or barrette to hold the loop in place at the back of your head with the ends fanning upward.
INSIDER TRICK: Add elegance to the look by making a side part (using the end of a rat-tail comb) before you start.
-Polly Blitzer
Ask questions and share advice in our Fashion & Beauty Forums!
-
3. HHM weddingsJennifer Garner
-
4. HHM weddingsCarrie Underwood
-
5. HHM weddingsBeyonce Knowles
-
6. HHM weddings
Go behind the scenes of Eva Longoria Parker's cover shoot.
-
7. HHM weddings12/11/07
GET THE LOOK: "This loose, flirty 1920s bob made her Monique Lhuillier dress look more fun and fresh," hairstylist Robert Vetica says of the style he created for Hilary Swank. Instead of winding hair around a curling iron, Vetica dragged a half-inch iron down each section of hair while twisting his wrist away from the face to "get a modern unconnected feel."
INSIDER TRICK: Vetica boosted volume by combing Kerastase Mousse Volumactive through damp hair; then he finger-combed tresses under a dryer for extra oomph at the roots.
BUY ONLINE NOW: Kerastase Mousse Volumactive, $34
-Polly Blitzer
Ask questions and share advice in our Fashion & Beauty Forums!
-
8. HHM weddingsKatherine Heigl
-
9. HHM weddingsKate Walsh
-
10. HHM weddings12/13/07
GET THE LOOK: The best argument for flattering hair is one-sided! Every woman has slight asymmetries in her face, which John Frieda hairstylist Harry Josh says can easily be balanced by creating a side part.
INSIDER TRICK: Another use for the side part: instant volume. Switch the side of your part on "Day 3" of a blowout. You'll give the hair oomph by forcing it against the direction it's trained to fall in.
-Polly Blitzer
Ask questions and share advice in our Fashion & Beauty Forums!
-
11. HHM weddingsJennifer Love Hewitt
-
12. HHM weddingsThandie Newton
1 of 12
HHM weddings
Jessica Alba
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM