Weekend

GET THE LOOK: Halle Berry has more than boyfriend Gabriel Aubry swept away with her effortless style. To get Berry's bushy bun in an instant, pull long hair into a ponytail. Twist the ponytail into a tight rope until it buckles into a loop. Then use a clip or barrette to hold the loop in place at the back of your head with the ends fanning upward.

INSIDER TRICK: Add elegance to the look by making a side part (using the end of a rat-tail comb) before you start.



-Polly Blitzer



