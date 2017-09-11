Wavy Hairstyles You Can Wear for Every Occasion

Whether you have to add them in with a wand or sport the tousled texture naturally, there’s no going wrong with a wavy hairstyle. Thanks to its versatile and balancing nature, the look is perfect for any occasion, no matter if it’s just a relaxed day at the beach or a night out that requires a cocktail dress and a pair of heels. There’s also a million different versions of the classic ‘do—a little messy, beachy, or smooth and defined.
Kim Kardashian, Julia Roberts, and Zendaya are just a few of the many celebrities who prove the point time and time again. Keep scrolling to see even more examples of how to wear this effortless style right.
VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty
1. Kim Kardashian West
Waves take on an entirely different vibe when they're wet. Mimic the just-out-of-the-shower look by channeling the hairstyle celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton created for Kim Kardashian this summer. While your hair is still damp, work a curl-defining cream or a dime-sized amount of hair paste through your strands to define the waves.
2. Jasmine Tookes
Victoria's Secret and beachy waves go hand-in-hand. At the annual runway show this past year in Paris, celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa gave supermodels and Angels alike loose, cascading waves with the help of the Beachwaver ($250; nordstrom.com).
3. Zendaya
Add an extra oomph to your wavy strands with extra volume around the crown of your head like Zendaya. Root spray is your best friend here if you regularly blow-dry your hair. We love Dove Oxygen Moisture Root Lift Spray ($7; walmart.com).
4. Demi Lovato
Celebrity hairstylist Christian Marc used the ‘70s as inspiration for Demi Lovato’s textured, voluminous waves for the 2017 MTV VMAs. After creating a base with mousse and blowing out her hair, the pro sprayed 2-inch sections of hair with Dove Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com) before curling each section with a curling iron. After brushing out the curls, he parted it down the middle and texturized the look further with dry shampoo.
5. Priyanka Chopra
Create a half-up, half-down hairstyle like Priyanka Chopra by pinning back your wavy face-framing layers. Before styling, add extra shine to your hair by working through a hydrating formula like the Pantene Smooth and Sleek Frizz Fixing Serum ($7; walmart.com).
6. Julia Roberts
You can't go wrong with a middle part and healthy-looking cascading waves. Julia Roberts's hair tells this tale time and time again. Keep the style in place all day long with a voluminizing setting spray like Serge Normant's Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray ($25; sergenormant.com), created by the man behind many of Roberts's iconic looks.
7. Elizabeth Olsen
One of the simplest ways you can switch up your wavy hairstyle is by tucking the lengths of your hair into your collar or jacket. This look created by celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend should be your inspiration.
8. Amanda Seyfried
After creating a wavy texture with your trusty curling iron or flatiron, if you're skilled, pull your hair into a high ponytail and hide the elastic by wrapping hair around the base à la Amanda Seyfried.
9. Julianne Moore
InStyle's October cover star Julianne Moore has this look on lock. Her subtle, loose, and shiny waves have become her signature style on the red carpet.