She’s the world’s most famous soccer mom with a decidedly un-matronly haircut. In 2008 alone, she’s managed to transform her mane more than most of us do in a lifetime. “She's not afraid of change,” says colorist Jessica Galvan, who frequently colors Beckham’s hair at her Beverly Hills salon. Beckham, a.k.a. Posh, began the year with a Spice Girls concert tour and a brunette bob that was razor cut shorter in the back and longer in the front, creating edgy angles that were copied in salons throughout the world.



