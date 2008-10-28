Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Victoria Beckham's Hair Transformation
1. February 8She’s the world’s most famous soccer mom with a decidedly un-matronly haircut. In 2008 alone, she’s managed to transform her mane more than most of us do in a lifetime. “She's not afraid of change,” says colorist Jessica Galvan, who frequently colors Beckham’s hair at her Beverly Hills salon. Beckham, a.k.a. Posh, began the year with a Spice Girls concert tour and a brunette bob that was razor cut shorter in the back and longer in the front, creating edgy angles that were copied in salons throughout the world.
2. May 5At the Costume Institute Gala in May, Beckham proved that short hair can certainly be worn in an updo...with a little bit of extra hair. While the singer is a fan of faux (she's a spray-on tanner), she doesn't wear extensions as often as she did when she lived in Europe. Since her move to L.A., it's all about ease. "Short hair is most becoming on her," says her N.Y.C.-based hairstylist, Garren.
3. June 3In June, Beckham lightened her locks. Colorist Jessica Galvan says that her hair takes color well. “It has good texture, which allowed me to make her hair blonde and then brown again months later.”
4. August 3At the end of the summer, Beckham's color went subtly darker. “My favorite look on her is the brown bob-and not just because I did it,” says Jessica Galvan. “She looked so chic-but you can’t look the same way forever, so it’s good she changed it.” And change she did...
5. August 8No stranger to fabulous accessories Beckham added a dramatic barrette to her french twist In August. Wearing her hair back helps put the focus on her prominent cheekbones and beautiful doe eyes.
6. September 8In September she debuted a new style-"a gamine crop," says Garren, who created the look. “Everywhere you look, celebrities are wearing their hair in styles that all look the same," he says. "With her incredible face shape and beautiful eyes, it was clear: The hair had to go." Garren compared the look to Jean Seberg, Mia Farrow and Audrey Hepburn (who was one of Garren’s clients).
7. September 26Beckham has said her spiky haircut, which has been nicknamed the “Pop” (Posh + Crop), is easy to manage, plus hubby David likes it-but who knows if it's here to stay. She has blamed her lack of commitment to one hairstyle on good old fashioned boredom. We can't wait to see when boredom strikes next!
