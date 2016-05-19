Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Are Couples Hair Goals

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Austin Butler are already maybe the cutest couple ever. It seems like they've been together like a million years and they quite possibly single handedly defined Coachella style. And now they're moving into mythical #hairgoals territory.

When you and your mans hair is on point. 👏🏻👍🏻🙌🏻✌🏻️💯💁🏻 A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 18, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

Last night Vanessa Hudgens shared an Instagram of the two of them captioned "when you and your mans hair is on point" and we're in total agreement. Vanessa's long curly locks look especially silky and voluminous, while Austin is rocking some seriously envious beach hair. We've got to wonder how two people with such amazing hair found each other. Maybe they share hair products, which lets be real, is like the ultimate #baegoals.