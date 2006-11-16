Q: I’m growing out my short hair, and it’s at an awkward in-between stage. How can I dress it up for a black-tie party?



A: Add a wavy texture and pin it up, suggests stylist Ben Skervin, who turned Keira Knightley’s crop into a premiere-worthy updo. Make waves with a curling iron, then twist up small sections, anchoring each with a bobby pin. “You can pin the ends under or leave them sticking out for a messier effect,” he says. “This style gives the illusion of length—you don’t know where pieces end or begin—it truly looks like long hair that’s all pinned up.”