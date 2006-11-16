Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Unlock Celebrity Hair Secrets
-
1. Frame Your FaceQ: When I wear my hair up, I’d like to style it so it frames my face. But tendrils give me bad prom flashbacks. Is there another option?
-
2. Play it StraightQ: Sometimes I have to go straight from the office to a party. How can I perk up my hair after a long day?
-
3. The Short StoryQ: I’m growing out my short hair, and it’s at an awkward in-between stage. How can I dress it up for a black-tie party?
A: Add a wavy texture and pin it up, suggests stylist Ben Skervin, who turned Keira Knightley’s crop into a premiere-worthy updo. Make waves with a curling iron, then twist up small sections, anchoring each with a bobby pin. “You can pin the ends under or leave them sticking out for a messier effect,” he says. “This style gives the illusion of length—you don’t know where pieces end or begin—it truly looks like long hair that’s all pinned up.”
-
4. 'Invisihold'Q: I want my hair to hold but not look like it has been shellacked. Any tips?
-
5. Endless BlowoutsQ: I have multiple parties this week. How can I make my blowout last?
-
6. Stand the RainQ: If I get caught in the rain or snow, is it possible to save my hairstyle?
-
7. Office PartyQ: My office is very conservative. How can I look stylish but still appropriate at our holiday party?
Frame Your Face
Q: When I wear my hair up, I’d like to style it so it frames my face. But tendrils give me bad prom flashbacks. Is there another option?
