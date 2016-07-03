Tori Spelling Breaks Her Blonde Streak With this Bold New Hair Color        

Rosé is the unofficial drink of summertime, so it's only fitting that it's now a popular hair color, too. Tori Spelling, who's been a blonde bombshell for as long as we can remember, took to Instagram yesterday to show off her newly pink hair.

The 43-year-old actress, known for her role on Beverly Hills, 90210, was bored after being a blonde for two decades, so she decided to switch things up. She teased her fans early in the day with a black-and-white image of herself and hair stylist Guy Tang, hinting that she was about to do something dramatic with her tresses.

"Guess what color I did to my hair?" Spelling wrote in the caption. "After 20 + years as a #blonde I am so excited I am doing something different."

Guess what color I did to my hair? After 20 + years as a #blonde I am so excited I am doing something different! Thank you @guy_tang for a fun day with a new look for the summer! #WhatColorDidIDo? #WaitTillTheReveal A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jul 1, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

A few suspenseful hours later, the actress and mother of four revealed her new ombre, rose-colored locks, writing "The big summer reveal... The amazing @guy_tang turned this bored blonde into a beautiful #rose."

The big summer reveal... The amazing @guy_tang turned this bored blonde into a beautiful #rose Thx my friend I 💗 it! Tag someone who should go #rose for the summer! A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

Rose and rose-gold hair has been all the rage this year—other stars like Bella Thorne and Ashley Tinsdale have also hopped on the pink hair trend, and why not? It's the perfect fun, flirty shade for summer.