The Bangs All Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now

Choppy, blunt bangs aren’t going away anytime soon—Jessica Biel can attest—but there’s a new style that’s popping up on the head’s of many of your favorite celebrities. Actually, they’re not “new” at all. Curtain bangs, as their being dubbed on social media, were a favorite of the ‘70s, and were made famous by icons like Françoise Hardy and Debbie Harry.

Now, they’re showing up on the likes of Alexa Chung, a firm adopter, Kirsten Dunst, J.Lo, and Chloë Grace Moretz. Not only that, they’re a hit on Pinterest, with the beauty term up an astonishing 600 percent in search on the platform. Like the name suggests, they're usually parted down the center of the forehead, mimicking curtains that are pulled open.

Celebrity stylist Gregory Russell, who actually gave Moretz’s her vintage cut, confirms their versatility, stating that they can work on all hair textures at all different lengths. If you’re into the Pinterest-approved fringe, Russell suggests asking for "fringy bangs that break right at your upper cheekbone." To style them, you’ll need a solid blow-dryer in your arsenal. "I recommend blowing out with a small boars hair round brush, flipping the ends by blowing the hair under the brush and away from the face," he explains.

Keep scrolling to see a few celebrity-inspired cuts to bring along with you to the salon.

