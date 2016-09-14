Attention! Taylor Lautner Went Lavender

The cast of Scream Queens doesn't mess around when getting into character, and we basically die for all of their beauty looks. But we were definitely not expecting the show's newest addition Taylor Lautner to make a drastic change to his appearance as well.

Set life can be slowwwwww A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Sep 12, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

Lautner hit up Instagram on Monday with a selfie showing him kickin' it in what appears to be his trailer at work, with the caption, "Set life can be slowwwww." That sentiment is nothing we haven't heard before, but what did take us by surprise are his very lavender locks.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Didn't Forget About the Half-Up Top Knot

We're not sure what the bold hue means for his character Dr. Cassidy Cascade, but that color is a major departure from his signature brunette shade.

From the previews, we know Lautner at least starts off the season with his classic look, so how he ends up going lavender is yet another mystery to be unfolded on Scream Queens, which premieres September 20 on FOX.