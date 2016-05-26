Didn't See This Coming: Taylor Hill Now Has Short Hair

Summer means a lot of major celebrity hair changes, and we think we've just seen the most drastic and surprising one so far. Taylor Hill shared two photos on her Instagram last night of a super short new (and absolutely amazing!) haircut. We're in total shock—who thought we'd see the day when Taylor Hill would be without her long tresses!?

But we're also mentally cataloging this as summer haircut inspo.

Short hair don't care 💁 A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on May 25, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT

We're not sure what to call the cut — it's too long to be a pixie and too short to be a bob, but its somewhere in-between.

Regardless of what it's called we love this new change. Although, we have to wonder how she'll manager her "hair in the wind" moments during the next Victoria's Secret fashion shows. We're confident she's got it all worked out, though!