Daily Beauty Buzz: Taylor Hill's Milkmaid Braids

Victoria’s Secret Angels are known for their beachy waves on the runway, but when they take off their wings, they tend to experiment a little bit more. Case in point: the milkmaid braid updo Taylor Hill was spotted wearing to a Lancôme event in Los Angeles.

The braids were criss-crossed and pinned to create her romantic look, and loose face-framing strands gave it even more of a soft and effortless feeling.

Besides this hair moment, Hill is quite the superfan of a low-key updo. Her Instagram is basically a feed of amazing tousled topknots and the kind of messy buns you only wish you could create in less than 60 seconds.

The rest of her beauty look, though, was a bit more glam. The supermodel opted for full brows, a bronze smoky eye, dewy highlighter, and a peachy lip.