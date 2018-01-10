Daily Beauty Buzz: Taraji P. Henson’s New Blunt Bob and Bangs

Taraji P. Henson didn’t sleep on the new year, new you hair transformation. We’re now nine days into 2018, and the actress already has a fresh new hairstyle for 2018. Trading in her long and layered look, Henson was seen visiting SiriusXM in New York City wearing her hair in a blunt-cut collarbone-grazing lob with bangs that fell right above her eyebrows.

The lob seems to be slightly angled and longer in the front, which is on trend for this year’s most popular hairstyle predictions. The actress is one for switching up her hair length, but she’s also adventurous when it comes to fringe styles.

In the past, she’s worn them longer and side-swept, wispy, slightly curly, and of course, blunt and mod. The super sleek style also drew attention to her warm dark brunette hair color.

For her makeup, Henson paired two classics together—a berry-red lip and black eyeliner traced along her upper lash line.

We know Henson has even more beauty surprises in store for us this year, but this one is definitely a win.