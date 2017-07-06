8 Hairstyles That'll Stop You from Looking Like a Sweaty Mess

We can't guarantee that you'll have a summer fling this year, but there are a few things that are inevitable: your new sandals will give you blisters, and the daily forecast will eventually get so hot and humid that you'll consider cutting off all of your hair in an effort to try to cool down.
Instead of making impulsive hair decisions that you'll regret in the morning, we have an alternative: easy, celeb-approved ways of getting your sweaty strands out of your face—no scissors required. To give you inspiration, we pulled some of our favorite celeb hairstyles that fit all of the requirements we're looking for in a hot weather hairstyle: simple and heat-styling optional.
Here, we've rounded up eight ways to wear your hair on humid summer days.
1. Lucy Hale
Don't think that you can't wear a braid just because you have a bob. Whether you have a shorter length or you're growing out your bangs, twisting the front pieces of your hair into French braids and pinning them in place.
2. Priyanka Chopra
A low pony might be the oldest trick in the book, but there's a reason its stuck around. The versatile style works on a number of hair types and lengths and literally takes 10 seconds to execute.
3. Hilary Duff
File Duff's effortless half-up half-down hairstyle another way to air dry your hair and have it look awesome. When your hair is damp post-swim or shower, spritz it with a wave spray like Living Proof's Instant Texture Mist ($27; sephora.com) to boost your natural curls before tying it up in a mini bun and leaving a few tendrils out for a '90s vibe.
4. Yara Shahidi
Pile your natural curls into a high pony and spend an entire mid-heat wave day sweat-free.
5. Hailey Baldwin
Update the classic half-pony by wrapping a one-inch piece from the tail around the base to hide the hair elastic.
6. Chrissy Teigen
If you're bored of your usual single plait, fold it in half and secure it with a sleek hair clip. Another way to make a braid feel less boring: part your hair off to the side like Teigen did on Beauty and the Beast's red carpet premiere.
7. Jasmine Tookes
Instead to stretch out your curly blowout for one more day, take a note from Tookes and pull your hair up into a high pony of cascading waves.
8. Stella Maxwell
Keep those face-framing layers or long bangs from sticking onto your face by pinning them on each side. Yup, it's really that easy.