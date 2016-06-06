Suki Waterhouse Is No Longer a Blonde

About a month ago, Suki Waterhouse surprised us and went super blonde—like, Malibu Barbie, peroxide blonde. She also started wearing two different colored contacts. It wasn't for festival season, always our first assumption— it seemed to be for a movie project with James Franco. But, after a month of blondness, Suki has gone back to her brown(ish) roots.

We say brown(ish) because it's very clearly a mix between blonde and brunette. Nevertheless, she looks darn good.

Bye blondie . Only 10 hours in the chair 🤓 A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Jun 6, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

Suki shared the above photo of herself on her Instagram of her new brown hair. Suki's caption revealed that it took her ten hours in the hair chair to get her new color, which is an accomplishment in and of itself considering how often have we've given up on our hair after like, um, 10 minutes. It seems that this could be for an upcoming role — Suki tagged Starz Network in her caption and the hairstyle does kind of have a medieval-Game-of-Thrones feel to it. It doesn't really matter what hair color Suki sports, though. She's always killing it.