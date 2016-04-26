Important: Suki Waterhouse Dyed Her Hair Platinum

If you just casually scroll through Suki Waterhouse’s Instagram feed, one thing will strike you — the girl’s definitely a chameleon when it comes to her looks, but she does retro best. Why are we telling you this, you ask?

Well, Waterhouse took to Instagram to show off her new platinum blonde locks, and everything about her look in the snap, from the darker roots to the choker and the black shirt, is giving us major '90s vibes.

OK, the 90s are not technically "retro" yet, but close enough. Celebrity hairstylists Lorri Goddard and Chris Bragg are responsible for the model’s new mane, in case you were wondering.

NEW VIBES ❤️ Thanks #goddardandbragg A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Apr 25, 2016 at 6:54pm PDT

We dig the whole "bring back the 90s" trend, but we'd love to see a #nofilter pic in the near future. Hint hint, Suki.