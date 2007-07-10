THE LOOK Hairline braid

HOW-TO L.A.-based stylist Stephanie Pohl says to start by spritzing volumizer on hair and then blow it dry. When dry, braid a small section of hair along the hair line and secure it with a clear elastic or bobby pin. "Spray a few sections with hairspray and wrap in different directions on a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron," says Pohl. "This is a rather large iron that will just bend the ends to create her look."

INSIDER TRICK "If the braid is too hard to do, you can just do a twist instead," says Pohl.

