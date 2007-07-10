Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Straight Hairstyles
-
1. FergieTHE LOOK Long and Shiny
HOW-TO Section your hair in the center and blow-dry straight with a hair-relaxing balm. After the hair is dry, work in a small amount of styling lotion with your fingers to smooth it out. Straighten the hair with a flat iron and finish with a hair oil for added shine and smoothness.
INSIDER TRICK Keep your hair shiny and bright with a weekly dose of color-depositing shampoo. "Using the shampoo just once a week can counteract the effects of sunlight and color-fading," says David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles.
BUY ONLINE NOW Silk Oil, Shu Uemura, $28; luxuryparlor.com.
-
2. Jennifer AnistonTHE LOOK Hairline braid
HOW-TO L.A.-based stylist Stephanie Pohl says to start by spritzing volumizer on hair and then blow it dry. When dry, braid a small section of hair along the hair line and secure it with a clear elastic or bobby pin. "Spray a few sections with hairspray and wrap in different directions on a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron," says Pohl. "This is a rather large iron that will just bend the ends to create her look."
INSIDER TRICK "If the braid is too hard to do, you can just do a twist instead," says Pohl.
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Vive volumizer, $5; at walgreens.com.

-
3. Katie HolmesTHE LOOK Straight diagonally-parted bob
HOW-TO "Ask your hairstylist for a wedgy bob full of texture," says stylist Jerome Lordet of N.Y.C.'s Pierre Michel salon. Get this sleek style by running a flat iron through one-inch sections of hair and finishing with smoothing serum on the ends to keep them smooth.
INSIDER TRICK The front pieces should be chin-length and the back should have layers cut into it. "You get the wedge by layering the hair from shorter to longer at the nape of the neck," says Lordet.
BUY ONLINE NOW Caviar Polishing Serum, Alterna, $26; beauty.com.

-
4. Kate BosworthTHE LOOK Half-up
HOW-TO Add volumizing spray to damp hair and create a disheveled center part, says stylist Rodney Cutler. "Using your hands, grab two-inch sections of hair and twist," he says. "Blow-dry while holidng the twist very taut. When the hair is dry, release it to create the sexy disheveled texture. Then loosely pull back the sides and secure in the back with bobby pins."
INSIDER TRICK If your roots aren't perfectly touched up like Bosworth's, try a more jagged part part-it helps to conceal undone roots.

-
5. Angelina JolieTHE LOOK Loose, natural hair
HOW-TO David Babaii created Jolie’s look by blow-drying the hair with a large round brush. When the whole head was dry, he took large sections of hair and twisted each around the brush and spritzed with his Bohemian Beach Spray (leaving the brush wrapped). Using the dryer's low speed, he gave each section a blast of warm air. After hair cooled, the section was gently unwrapped from the brush.
INSIDER TRICK Babaii finished the look by scrunching the beach spray in for a little extra volume and lift.
BUY ONLINE NOW David Babaii Bohemian Beach Spray, $12; at db4wildaid.com.

-
6. Taylor MomsenTHE LOOK Choppy shag
HOW-TO Beverly Hills salon owner Jim Wayne says to use the “flat rapping” technique to get this look, which is blow-drying the hair messily around the head to get the piecey shagginess. Finish by lightly applying smoothing serum to the hair.
INSIDER TRICK “This works with a variety of lengths, from chin-length to past the shoulders,” says Wayne. “But it doesn’t work well with really curly or thick hair.”

-
7. EveTHE LOOK Asymmetrical rocker ‘do
HOW-TO Part hair on the side opposite of how you usually wear it (to create height on the top of the head). Slick back the part-side side with hair gel. Tease the area on top of the head under the rest of the hair and secure with hairspray. Celebrity stylist Jim Wayne says this style works best on hair that’s cut with lots of layers.
INSIDER TRICK Skip high-top looks like this if you have a long face shape-it's best on oval or round-shape faces.
BUY ONLINE NOW Labella hold gel, $2; at target.com.

-
8. Gwyneth PaltrowTHE LOOK A-line long bob
HOW-TO Start with a smoothing cream on damp hair, says stylist Jonathan Garcia of Ritual Salon amp Spa in Las Vegas. Then blow-dry with either a large round brush or flat paddle brush. “Flat iron the ends to create the straight shine,” adds Garcia.
INSIDER TRICK “Ask your stylist to cut hair above the shoulders with an elongated front,” says Garcia.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Mitchell Super Skinny serum, $15; at goddess-within.com.

-
9. Claire DanesTHE LOOK Straight with uneven part
HOW-TO "Start by using Phytodefrisant on wet hair from the middle to the end of the hair," says stylist Helena Faccenda. "Use a medium-to-large round brush and a professional blow dryer to straighten hair." Finish with a lightweight shine spray for extra luster.
INSIDER TRICK Faccenda says this look works well on wider face shapes by giving the face a nice long frame.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phyto Phytodefrisant relaxing balm, $26; bergdorfgoodman.com.

-
10. Reese WitherspoonTHE LOOK Unfussy half-up hair
HOW-TO "Start with clean, damp hair so hair has movement and high shine," says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Spritz hair with prep lotion to create a workable hold, then blow-dry hair using a large round brush, curling the ends slightly under. "Then take two sections of hair by the forehead, twist gently and secure with a pin the same color as hair," says Fiona. "Finish with a light coat of medium-hold hairspray."
INSIDER TRICK "Don't completely saturate hair with product, as this will discourage body and fullness," says Fiona. "This look is all about flirty movement."
BUY ONLINE NOW Prep, Bumble and bumble, $21; fredsegalbeauty.com.

-
11. Anne HathawayTHE LOOK Long, full bob
HOW-TO Apply a styling cream to freshly-washed hair. “Dry hair with a large paddle brush, brushing it all forward and under, turning every piece under with a little root lift,” says stylist Jim Wayne. “Once hair is dry and turned towards the face, take a little dab of styling cream and run your hands through your hair, tousling to make it nice and messy-it’s disheveled elegance.”
INSIDER TRICK “This style works best on medium-to-thick hair,” says Wayne .
BUY ONLINE NOW Defining Invisible Styling Cream, Davines, $19; folica.com.

-
12. Jennifer AnistonTHE LOOK Long straight layers with a center part
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a round brush to give roots volume. Flat iron layered sections and smooth ends with a smoothing serum.
INSIDER TRICK When flat ironing, separate sections of hair by first clipping the top of the hair above the ear. Then iron the section below, put that in a loose clip and iron the top section.
BUY ONLINE NOW Redken Glass Smoothing Serum, $15; amazon.com.

-
13. Gwyneth PaltrowTHE LOOK Straight shoulder-length hair
HOW-TO Apply a de-frizzing product to wet hair and then blow-dry, says stylist Laurent D. "When hair is dry, use a ceramic flat iron to smooth ends," he says. "And finish with a shine serum."
INSIDER TRICK This look is ideal for naturally straight hair, says Laurent D.
BUY ONLINE NOW Flat Iron, David Babaii for Wild Aid, $120; db4wildaid.com.

-
14. Rebecca RomijnTHE LOOK Half up with movement
HOW-TO Stylist Jamie Bakos recommends the following steps for this style: Spray in volumizer on the roots when wet. Blow dry hair with a round brush, bending the ends of the hair in an outwards motion. Choose a messy part, then loosely pull sides of the hair back and secure it with bobby pins or a clip.
INSIDER TRICK Lightly comb roots on the crown before pulling hair back for a little sexy volume.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizer Spray; $28; beautyexclusive.com.

-
15. Ashlee SimpsonTHE LOOK Edgy long layers
HOW-TO Start by spray volumizing root lift to damp hair, says stylist Jamie Bakos. Blow dry hair upside down until completely dry. Using a flat iron, section off segments of hair and smooth out the ends. Add Osmo clay to the ends to make it edgy.
INSIDER TRICK Blow dry bangs to the opposite side from how it is usually styled.
BUY ONLINE NOW Osmo Essence Clay Wax; $14.79; sleekhair.com.

-
16. Julia StilesTHE LOOK Long layers
HOW-TO Apply one pump of Kerastase Serum Oleo-Relax to wet hair. Blow dry hair with a round brush from root to end. Use a flat iron to smooth ends.
INSIDER TRICK When selecting a part, use the highest point of the eyebrow and go up from there.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Serum Oleo-Relax; $34; fredsegalbeauty.com.com.

-
17. Rachel BilsonTHE LOOK Low ponytail
HOW-TO "Start with hair powder on dry hair," says stylist Wendy Bond. Add a little messy texture by blow-drying hair. Gather hair into a low ponytail at the base of the neck and allow face-framing layers to fall out. Finish with a light coating of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK By starting with hair powder, you enhance the texture of the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hair powder, Bumble & Bumble, $41; fredsegalbeauty.com.

-
18. Tyra BanksTHE LOOK Straight with deep side part
HOW-TO Star with a smoothing balm on wet hair, advises Wendy Bond of the Oscar Bond Salon in N.Y.C. Blow-dry with a large round brush to get lift at the roots. Finish by running a flat iron over the hair and a pea-size amount of pomade, "from the middle to the ends of the hair," says Bond.
INSIDER TRICK Avoid applying smoothing products too close to the root, as it can look too flat and greasy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Strait Line Smoother Straightening Balm, L'Anza, $13.50; beauty-mart.com.

-
19. Elisha CuthbertTHE LOOK Long pixie cut
HOW-TO Start with a volumizing spray on wet hair, then blow-dry from back to front using your fingers to rake the hair, says stylist Mario Russo. Smooth ends with a round brush when hair is almost dry.
INSIDER TRICK This style looks great when it's more polished, or a bit messy, says Russo. "A styling wax will give you a piecier look," he says, if you opt for a funkier 'do.
BUY ONLINE NOW Styling Wax, Bumble & Bumble, $20; amazon.com.

-
20. Eva Longoria ParkerTHE LOOK Upside-down twisted bun
HOW-TO Start by teasing the entire head and creating a low part on one side, says stylist Jerome Lordet of N.Y.C.'s Pierre Michel salon. Use a flat brush to smooth the sides of the hair. Pull back the left side, keeping the panel low, and secure it with a pin. Then pull the right side around, over the pinned left panel and pin that piece. Pick both sides up together and twist into a bun or twist.
INSIDER TRICK "Keep it loose," says Lordet. "Don't overuse hairspray."

-
21. Carrie UnderwoodTHE LOOK Half-up straight hair
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a large, round brush. "Tease a triangular section of hair from the front of the head and tease the base," says Nelson Chan of Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills. "Hold the section in a little ponytail, twist and pin it."
INSIDER TRICK You can use a clear elastic instead of a pin to secure the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Snag-Free Hair Elastics, Intuition Blax, $3.50; beautysak.com.

-
22. Kristen BellTHE LOOK Long and straight with a headband
HOW-TO Add a little volumizer to wet hair to give hair fullness, then blow-dry with a medium-size round brush. Push hair away from the face with a skinny headband.
INSIDER TRICK "Make sure that the headband is not too thick," says stylist Jerome Lordet. "You want to keep it elegant versus a schoolgirl look."
BUY ONLINE NOW Skinny leopard headband, J.Crew, $14; jcrew.com.

-
23. Jessica AlbaTHE LOOK Long sleek layers
HOW-TO "To get this kind of movement, you want your stylist to cut long layers that start just below the chin," says stylist Michael St. Germain. You want to ask for concave layers, which are more smooth than choppy layers. To style, add an anti-frizz product to your hair as well as something to add body, like thickening spray. Blow-dry straight and finish with a one-inch flat iron (St. Germain recommends the Chi).
INSIDER TRICK If you have thick, coarse hair, finish with smoothing serum.
BUY ONLINE NOW Biosilk Silk Therapy Serum, $17; factorybeautystore.com.

-
24. Linda EvangelistaTHE LOOK Graduated a-line bob
HOW-TO Stylist Guy Riggio recommends asking your stylist for triangular layers, "which give volume and lift in the back and come to a nice point in the front by the chin." When styling, use Aveda's gloss product, says Riggio. "Bobs look best with shine."
INSIDER TRICK "If you have coarse, wavy, or thick hair, flat iron this style to get the sharp, clean look," says Riggio.
BUY ONLINE NOW Aveda Brilliant Emollient Finishing Gloss, $23; aveda.com.

-
25. Rebecca RomijnTHE LOOK Smooth with a side braid
HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with volumizing spray. Blow-dry with a round brush, then part dry hair on the side. Hold hair in a low ponytail (do not secure with elastic, though), and begin braiding, pulling hair to the front and secure with a small-size rubber band.
INSIDER TRICK When braiding, avoid flat hair by not pulling hair too tightly.
BUY ONLINE NOW Large, round boar bristle brush by Julien Farel, $50; www.julienfarel.com .

-
26. Rebecca GayheartTHE LOOK Straight low ponytail
HOW-TO With hair that you've blown straight or flat ironed, tease the crown and lightly mist with flexible hold hair-spray. Create a center part and pull hair back and secure behind the ear with a clear hair band.
INSIDER TRICK "This style works best with hair that hasn't been recently washed," says stylist Joaquin Hortal. For even more texture, apply a dry shampoo to roots and massage in.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo, $23; www.dermstore.com.

-
27. Vanessa MinnilloTHE LOOK Long, sleek and straight with side part
HOW-TO Use a straightening serum on wet hair, then blow dry with a large round brush. Finish with a light coating of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Juan Carlos Maciques says when applying hairspray, mist it, moving the can continuously. "You want the hair to move and not be an entity all its own."
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai COIFF Sheer Hold Hairspray, $23; drugstore.com.

-
28. Kate HudsonTHE LOOK Chin-length layers
HOW-TO Have your hairdresser cut layers starting at the chin. Blow-dry with a flat brush (one with an oval head) and as you brush, roll the brush in the direction of the slope of the face. Secure with light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK After applying spray, run your hands through it and shake the head so there's mobility and it won't look stiff, says stylist Eva Scrivo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Aveda Air Control Hair Spray, $13; aveda.com.

-
29. AshantiTHE LOOK Face-framing layers
HOW-TO This look works best if your hair is relaxed or easy to straighten. Wash with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner. Use a large round brush to dry hair.
INSIDER TRICK "Layers are great for thick, dense hair," says stylist River Lloyd.

-
30. Eva Longoria ParkerTHE LOOK Long feathered layers
HOW-TO Use a straightening balm on wet hair, then blow-dry with a paddle brush that you twist slightly when you get to the ends, adding a subtle curl.
INSIDER TRICK "If you're petite like Eva, you don't want your hair to be too long and straight," says Goli Poursaid of Salon Montage in Laguna, Calif. "If you're tall, you can pull off longer hair more easily."
BUY ONLINE NOW The Body Shop Macadamia Straightening Balm, $10; bodyshop.com.

-
31. Rachel McAdamsTHE LOOK Long, full layers
HOW-TO Apply shine gel to wet hair and allow it to air-dry. Once it's almost dry, use a two-inch round brush to smooth it out and finish with a blow-dryer on the cold setting. Create a jagged part and back comb both sides for volume.
INSIDER TRICK If you have a square face shape, avoid this look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Citre Shine Style amp Shine Gel, $3; amazon.com.

-
32. Madonna
THE LOOK Flipped layers
HOW-TO Get the wave in the bangs by twisting the wrist outward as you roll a round brush through the hair. Karla Medeiros of Miami's Me Day Spa recommends the small T3 flat iron to twist the side layers into a wave. Secure with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Layers should be cut starting at the bottom of the ear.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Tourmaline Professional Flat Iron with Rounded Plates, $26.40; sephora.com.

-
33. Katie HolmesTHE LOOK Stick-straight and long
HOW-TO Wash with anti-frizz shampoo and conditioner. Blow-dry hair and use a flat iron on one-inch sections of hair. Finish with a smoothing serum.
INSIDER TRICK To save time, wash your hair at night, skip blow-drying, then flat iron in the morning.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines LOVE Smoothing Shampoo, $15; folica.com and Conditioner, $17.50; folica.com.

-
34. Cameron DiazTHE LOOK Multiple layers with sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Spritz thickening spray onto wet hair and dry with a paddle brush, pulling the bangs from the part toward the ear. Lightly smooth over hair with a shine serum.
INSIDER TIP "Typically layers look best in long hair," says stylist Eva Scrivo. "They help add definition to the bone structure," especially with a round face like Diaz's.

-
35. America FerreraTHE LOOK Shoulder-length hair with volume
HOW-TO Start by applying a volumizing mousse to wet hair. Blow-dry hair with a round brush and smooth ends with a straightening serum.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Eva Scrivo says to get ample volume, style with a large round brush.

-
36. Rachel BilsonTHE LOOK Long layers with volume
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a three-inch round brush and then back-comb at the crown. Finish with a middle part.
INSIDER TRICK For subtle waves like Rachel's, curl the ends with a two-inch iron.

-
37. Gwyneth PaltrowTHE LOOK Super-sleek and straight
HOW-TO Smooth a straightening balm on wet hair and blow-dry with a flat brush. When hair is nearly dry, switch setting to cold to lock in the shine. Finish by flat ironing.
INSIDER TRICK By switching to the cold setting, you add shine and smoothness, says stylist Eva Scrivo.

-
38. Jessica Alba
THE LOOK Long and full with sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Apply a light leave-in conditioner onto wet hair, then blow-dry with a two-inch round brush. When dry, put hair in large-barrel curlers and let set while you do your makeup. Remove curlers and lightly work a little shine serum all over the hair with your hands.
INSIDER TRICK When applying the shine serum, apply it to your palms and then softly brush them over the hair to maintain the shape.
BUY ONLINE NOW Alterna Classic Spray Leave In Conditioner, $14.10; goddess-within.com.

-
39. Jessica SimpsonTHE LOOK Shoulder-Length,No Part
HOW-TO Get volume and subtle shape by blow-drying with a large round brush and pointing the dryer at the face to create a no-part look like Jessica's.
INSIDER TRICK Finish with hairspray to prevent the look from falling (and therefore creating a part).
BUY ONLINE NOW Elnett Hairspray, $13 - $32; boydsnyc.com.

-
40. Sandra BullockTHE LOOK Shoulder-length with center part
HOW-TO Add volumizing mousse to the roots and let hair air-dry. Once dry, part hair in the middle, tease it at the crown and smooth the ends with a serum.
INSIDER TRICK A part that only goes part way back is less severe than a full-length one.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Resistance Volumactive, $45; amazon.com.

