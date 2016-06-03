You Need to See VS Model Stella Maxwell's Latest Hairstyle 

As you were stumbling through your Instagram, you probably came across this stunner of a photo — Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell wearing one of the best celebrity hairstyles of the week, in our humble opinion.

Stella and her hairstylist, Danielle Priano, shared the look they created for the launch party of her Daily Front Row cover on their Instagrams. We gotta say, the combination of the middle part with the braids and ponytail is the perfect combo. Oh, and her smoky eye and that nude lip? Stunning.

And if you're in the market for some makeup (let's face it...when aren't we shopping for beauty products?), you should know that Stella's makeup look was created with YSL products, as documented by her makeup artist on Instagram.

And we'll be copying as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

Thank you ladies @daniellepriano @taliasparrowmakeup 💅🏻👄 A photo posted by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jun 2, 2016 at 2:49pm PDT

