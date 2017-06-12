Sophia Bush’s My Little Pony Hair Is a Work of Art

This weekend, Sophia Bush took to the L.A. LGBTQ+ Pride celebration and Resist March wearing one of her most memorable hairstyles yet. The actress used your favorite ‘90s childhood toy and TV show (cue the theme song) as inspiration for her updo, appropriately dubbing the look #MyLittlePridePony hair.

Featuring multiple components like hot pink glitter, hoops, incredibly long blonde and rainbow extensions, and a high ponytail, the look for the cause which Bush called a hair story, was created by celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood.

Had a little fun with @sophiabush for pride! ⭐️🦄👱🏼‍♀️✨🌈❤️💛💚💙💜 #mylittlepony @majormoonn A post shared by @chadwoodhair on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

#MyLittlePridePony, a hair story featuring yours truly, created by @chadwoodhair. Happy Pride my loves! 🦄🌈❤️💗💛💚💙💜🌈🦄 #PRIDE #LoveIsLoveIsLove #Equality A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

RELATED: Katy Perry's Pixie Cut Is Now Bright Blue

Wood posted a series of pictures of the L.A. Pride hair, and even an up-close video that shows exactly how he painted on the pink glitter, for those of you wondering.

VIDEO: Get That Look: Christie Brinkley's Bombshell Blonde

Our question? What clarifying shampoo did Bush use to remove it?