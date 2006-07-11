Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Sideways
-
1. no title"It's romantic and soft, but it doesn't overpower the face," says hairstylist Robert Vetica of the tousled, asymmetrical bun he created for Naomi Watts.
TIP Secure hair in an off-center ponytail first, then twist and pin into a knot.
-
2. no titleAshanti
-
3. no titleMolly Sims
-
4. no titleRebecca Romijn
1 of 4
no title
"It's romantic and soft, but it doesn't overpower the face," says hairstylist Robert Vetica of the tousled, asymmetrical bun he created for Naomi Watts.
TIP Secure hair in an off-center ponytail first, then twist and pin into a knot.
TIP Secure hair in an off-center ponytail first, then twist and pin into a knot.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM