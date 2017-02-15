Shay Mitchell Fulfilled Her Rapunzel Hair Dreams Last Night

At least once a week, we're squinting at our computer screens trying to figure out if Shay Mitchell really cut her hair. While she never truly takes the plunge with a set of cutting shears, the celebrity has fashioned herself something of a beauty chameleon, constantly trying out drastically different new styles. But for New York Fashion Week, Mitchell decided to finally fulfill her Rapunzel hair fantasies, debuting an incredibly long braided high pony.

The look was created by stylist Justine Marjan, who was just signed on as a TRESemmé global stylist and regularly works with the Kardashians.

shaym/Instagram

Obviously, the rope braid was created with the help of lengthy extensions. "'I whip my hair back and forth...' thank you @justinemarjan for giving me Rapunzel vibes last night!" wrote Mitchell in her Instagram caption.

The front view is just as amazing, as is the smoky eye makeup artist Patrick Ta created for Mitchell.

Rapunzel rope braid for miss @shaym 🖤💥❤ #nyfw #justinemarjanhair makeup by @patrickta A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@justinemarjan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

RELATED: Shay Mitchell's Favorite Beauty Ritual Is One You Probably Hate

VIDEO: Who Would You Rather Have Braid Your Hair: Ryan Reynold or Ryan Gosling?

So will Mitchell ever make a permanent change and go for something like a pixie? "There are so many amazing wigs out these days," Mitchell told InStyle when asked about going short. "To be honest, my hair really is my security blanket. I do enjoy getting it styled in all different ways, but never say never. Who knows?"

Any guesses on her next 'do?