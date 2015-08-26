7 Super-Sexy Fall Hairstyles You Need to Try Now

There’s no better time to freshen up your look than in the fall—and a sexy, easy-to-achieve new ‘do is the perfect way to start. Thanks to some insider tips from Emily Ratajkowski’s hairstylist, we now know a deep part can be the added touch to amp up any fall ensemble. Not sure what to do with your short pixie? Learn how to blowout it out straight like Nicole Richie or try the new rainbow hair trend as recently sported by Rita Ora.
Need a little inspo to take the plunge? We’ve got you covered. Click through our gallery for even more ways to embrace the chilly temps in style, along with all the tips and products you'll need to recreate each look on your own.
-
1. Emily Ratajkowski's Sleek Strands
To start, hairstylist Dayaruci used Kerastase Spray à Porter ($30; drugstore.com) on wet hair to lift up the roots, especially on the crown of the head. “I blow-dried her hair with a Mason Pearson Flat Brush ($205; net-a-porter.com) to get the ends completely straight without any bend,” he said. “I dried the front with a big round brush, going backwards to give a bit of volume on the roots.” To keep the side behind her ear, he used L'Oreal Studio Line SLEEK IT Styling Spray ($5; lorealparisusa.com) and finished the look with a touch of Moroccan Oil Luminous Hairspray all over her hair.
-
2. Bella Hadid's Low Ponytail
To achieve Hadid’s sleek low ponytail, hairstylist Cecilia Romero defined her part and blew dry the hair at the top of her head. "Then, I used a dab of René Furterer Mousse ($27; renefurtererusa.com) to keep it in place, and a bit of René Furterer Hairspray ($28; reneefurtererusa.com) as well,” she said. “Then, I brushed her hair very neatly into a low ponytail and wrapped a few strands of hair to hide the elastic.” To finish off, Romeo flat ironed the pony tail and added a bit of René Furterer Gloss ($24; renefurtererusa.com).
-
3. Nicole Richie's Pixie Blowout
Achieving the perfect blowout could be a difficult feat, especially when a pixie cut is involved. Before using a blowdryer, Hairstylist Gregory Russell created this look by applying Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) from the roots to ends of Richie’s blonde locks. Next, he blew the hair out with a ceramic round brush, blowing the sides away from the face and tucking it behind the ears as it cooled. “I blow-dried the bangs with the hair on top of the brush and close to the face and in the final pass through the hair, I took the ends under the round brush and motioned away from the face,” Russell said. “I parted the hair and used small clips while it cooled.” He then used Klorane Dry Shampoo ($20; sephora.com) on the roots for volume and texture and finished off by setting it all in place with a spray of Leonor Greyl Voluforme ($36; nordstrom.com).
-
4. Christina Hendricks' Vintage-Inspired Curls
To achieve Hendricks’ vintage-inspired curls, hairstylist Gregory Russell began by using Oscar Blandi Volumizing Spray ($19; beauty.com) on her damp roots for optimum volume. After rough drying the hair to about 95%, he used a round brush and set each section with a duckbill clip, followed by a few spritzes of Oscar Blandi Dry Shampoo Spray ($25; ulta.com) for added volume and texture. After creating a deep part with a rattail comb, he sprayed Oscar Blandi Dry Heat Protection Spray ($24; ulta.com) on each section, curled the strands and held them in place with pins. After spending five minutes cooling the hair with a diffuser, he unpinned each section. “I shape and mold the hair using my brush and then use duckbill clips through the waves around the face to hold my desired shape,” he said. He set the look with Oscar Blandi Lacca Hairspray ($25; birchbox.com).
-
5. Alexa Chung's Light Waves
Chung’s effortless waves are the perfect casual, easy-to-achieve look. Hairstylist Gregory Russell selected a center part with a rattail comb on her damp strands. Then, he sprayed the roots of the crown and the ends with Oribe Volumista Mist ($39; barneys.com) —scrunching the hair adds more texture and body. Once the hair was fully dried, he used a flat iron and a 1.25"curling iron to add natural texture. Once finished with the irons, he sprayed Oribe Après Beach Wave and Shine Spray ($39; barneys.com) throughout her locks, and then set it all in place with Oribe Superfine Hairspray ($42; barneys.com).
-
6. Kiernan Shipka's Natural Waves
A fresh, natural look like Shipka’s is always an easy route. "Her hair air dried really nicely, so I just enhanced her natural wave by blow drying her hairline with Phyto Phytovolume Actif Volumizing Spray ($29; sephora.com) and added waves with my ghd flat iron,” said hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. “I then sprayed Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray at the root and ran Wella Velvet Amplifier Styling Primer ($9; ulta.com) through her hair to add definition and weight."
-
7. Rita Ora's Rainbow Locks
It’s time to take your hair game to the next level by trying out a wild new color. To achieve Ora’s pink and purple strands, hairstylist Chris Appleton used two colors, and applied them through the mid lengths and ends all while staying away from the roots. He began by using Fudge Urban Hair Chalk in Festival Pink and then feathered that into the Fudge Urban Hair Chalk in Pumped-Up Purple ($10 each; target.com).