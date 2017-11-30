The Sexiest Holiday Hairstyles to Wear This Year

Whether it's your S.O.'s company holiday party or a warm gift-exchanging get-together at your apartment, use the season as an excuse to road-test a hairstyle a bit sexier than your everyday topknot. From sparkly, age-appropriate barrettes and headbands to loose curls and inventive updos, we've rounded up the best celebrity-approved looks for you to try this year. Best part, they're easy to achieve at home with the right products (and the right amount of time) by your side. Don't procrastinate and keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite red carpet moments perfect for any event on your cal.
1. Ciara's Wet-Looking Waves
Try out one of Hollywood's most celebrated beauty trends this holiday season. Mimic the appearance of wet strands by working in a molding paste or hair gel to damp hair that dries with a flexible but sleek and shiny finish.
2. Gigi Hadid's Tousled Topknot
Separate a section of your hair, whether it's just your side-swept bangs or the front angles that frame your face, and pull the rest of your hair up into a messy, voluminous topknot. Add in very loose curls to the remaining section using a large barrel curling wand.
3. Kim Kardashian West's Textured Waves
Get like Kim Kardashian West and embrace the center part. Then, add in tousled waves to your hair using the ghd Creative Curl Wand ($199; nordstrom.com), and gently run your fingers through the curls to break them up. Amp up the airy texture with a few spritzes of OUAI's Texturizing Hair Spray, a flexible product that enhances waves and absorbs oil all at the same time.
4. Romee Strijd's Voluminous Ponytail
Blowout your hair with a balm or creme that adds body to your mane like Oribe's Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème ($68; neimanmarcus.com). After adding in waves, flip your head upside down to pull all your hair into a ponytail secured at the crown of your head. Don't worry about it looking perfect or free of flyaways—the beauty of this look is all in the imperfection.
5. Jessica Alba's Velvet Headband
Monochromatic beauty is still going strong. Keep your makeup in the same color family, but add that hue to your hairstyle with a chic velvet headband. Keep your hair texture undone and relaxed—anything too perfect will bring flashbacks of the 5th grade.
6. Kerry Washington's Sleek Center Part
Show off your blunt cut with a super sleek and straight hairstyle like Kerry Washington. On top of enlisting the help of a frizz-fighting shampoo and conditioner, work in a smoothing serum before blow-drying and flat-ironing.
7. Amal Clooney's Faux Bob
Amal Clooney's hairstylist Rod Ortega faked her Old Hollywood lob using a structure he calls a "pin cushion," or a braided section of hair at the back of the neck. He uses this to pin the rest of the hair into, creating the appearance of a shorter cut.
8. Bella Hadid's Fierce Ponytail
A Bella Hadid signature, the supermodel always proves the power of a ponytail for formal events. You'll need a frizz-fighting cream, a trusty flatiron, and a long-hold hairspray like TRESemme Tres Two Extra Firm Control Hairspray ($5; target.com) to lock everything in place.
9. Allison Williams's French Twist
To keep this hairstyle from looking dated and prom-like, let your face-framing strands fall forward and loose out of the coif like Allison Williams.
10. Kate Mara's Bouncy Blowout
From company holiday party to family dinner, a shiny, wavy, healthy blowout in lob-length hair will never fail.
11. Kristen Stewart's Edgy Pixie
Use a hair manipulating product like R+Co Control Flexible Paste ($27; neimanmarcus.com) to define and spike the length of a longer pixie cut for an edgy vibe.
12. Sophia Bush's Bedazzled Barrette
A sparkly or festive barrette or hair clip is the easiest way to take your classic blowout to the next level.
13. Mila Kunis's Shiny and Straight Bob
After flat-ironing Mila Kunis's hair section by section, celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora coated her hair with OSIS+ Session Label Crystal Gel ($25; ulta.com) to maximize the shine.
14. Mandy Moore's Braided Updo
To get a look similar to Mandy Moore, enhance any natural waves you have with a product made for air-drying like Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Air Dry Sleek Anti-Frizz Cream ($4; target.com). After hair has dried, create a halo braid and secure it in place with bobby pins and a few spritzes of setting spray. You can always spray in a texturizing product if you need more grip before creating the plait.
15. Catherine Zeta Jones's Messy Updo
After adding in texture and curls using a wand, pin your hair into an effortless coif using bobby pins, gently pulling at strands to add volume and to ensure it doesn't look too "done."