Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
September 2007
-
1. Fabulous FortiesThe best accessory for this fall's amp#252;ber-hot red lips? Glamorous Rita Hayworth-inspired curls.
-
2. Fabulous Forties"It's a young, sexy version of that Old Hollywood look," says Jessica Alba's stylist, Robert Ramos.
-
3. Fabulous FortiesRamos created Alba's soft waves by curling hair with a 1-inch-barrel iron and then setting sections in pin curls for 10 minutes before brushing out.
-
4. Fabulous FortiesTo ensure movement, he used only a tiny bit of hairspray. "It shouldn't be stiff," says Ramos.
-
5. Skin-care BoostersWe all know stability is a good thing to look for in a mate, but not everyone realizes how important it is in skin-care products. When exposed to air, many ingredients degrade (remember that vitamin C cream that turned brown?). To prevent this, companies such as My Blend and Philosophy now offer boosters that you mix daily (Philosophy) or every two weeks (My Blend) into your regular skin-care cream. "It's a great idea because it keeps the active ingredients concentrated and stable," says New York dermatologist Jeannette Graf.
-
6. Luxury PerfumesIf money is no object, get a whiff of the newest nectar of the gods. Yü, a limited-edition French fragrance made from champac flowers and jasmine, is considered so precious it's being sold-by invitation only-for a cool $5,000. Also causing a sniff among high-end noses: Acqua di Parma's Colonia Edizione Murano, a heady blend of citrus, rose and lavender for $950. And you thought gas was expensive.
1 of 6
Fabulous Forties
The best accessory for this fall's amp#252;ber-hot red lips? Glamorous Rita Hayworth-inspired curls.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM