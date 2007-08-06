We all know stability is a good thing to look for in a mate, but not everyone realizes how important it is in skin-care products. When exposed to air, many ingredients degrade (remember that vitamin C cream that turned brown?). To prevent this, companies such as My Blend and Philosophy now offer boosters that you mix daily (Philosophy) or every two weeks (My Blend) into your regular skin-care cream. "It's a great idea because it keeps the active ingredients concentrated and stable," says New York dermatologist Jeannette Graf.