Selena Gomez's New Haircut Will Make You Want to Go Short

New year, new haircut. That’s a mantra we’ve been following for most of our lives, and we know we’re not alone. And while January 1st brings a whole set of resolutions, a fresh chop tends to rank higher on the list than, you know, drinking more water. But it seems like Selena Gomez is ahead of the trend, debuting a new, much shorter haircut a few weeks early than the rest of us.

Singer/songer Justin Tranter’s posted a pic of Gomez applying eyeliner over candlelight (as one does), wearing a fresh wavy, lob-length cut. Gomez attended the American Music Awards wearing a fairly long low pony, so we can’t say for certain when she cut or hair, of if she just took out extensions. Regardless, from what we can see of it, the cut looks simple, timeless, and chic.

This is the most drastic haircut we've seen from the singer since she debuted wispy fringe in the summer, kicking off what could very well be the biggest celebrity bangs tour we've ever seen—Katie Holmes, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Chloë Grace Moretz all followed.

Here's hoping she makes a red carpet appearance with the new look. We can never have enough short hairstyling tips.