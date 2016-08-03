These Products are The Key to Selena Gomez's Tousled Revival Tour Hair

Since she’s embarked on her Revival world tour, Selena Gomez hasn’t been short on delivering killer stage outfits and hairstyles, including her fresh set of soft, ‘70s-inspired curtain bangs. While Gomez let her go-to stylist Marissa Marino get scissor happy with her strands in honor of her 24th birthday last month, a breaking in a new style on tour is not for the faint of heart.

Between switching up styles throughout the day as Selena meets fans before the show and getting her stage-ready, all of the heat-styling can do a number on her strands fairly quick. As the ultimate form of damage control, Marino turns to a ultra-hydrating shampoo and conditioner duo to keep Gomez’s strands soft and healthy, “Since Selena’s hair goes through so much while on tour, I make sure she uses Pantene’s Expert Intense Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner ($5 each; target.com) after each show to instantly moisturize and soften her hair and bring it back to life in time for the next one,” she says.

As for that hair flip that’s quickly become an integral part of Selena’s onstage routine? Marino turns to Pantene Airspray Hairspray ($5; target.com) to hold the star’s tour styles in place, while still allowing for movement. “A flexible hairspray is a must!” she says. “Pantene Style Series Airspray is my favorite product to have on tour and at home. It’s an alcohol-free aerosol hairspray so it doesn’t leave hair sticky or stiff, and is so flexible that you can layer it throughout the day to create as many styles as you’d like.”

Popstar-worthy tousled strands? Sorted. As for the perfect hair flip? We’ll leave that up to you.