Selena Gomez Just Cut Her Hair Into a Bob

Add Selena Gomez’s latest haircut to the running list of times we’ve brought a photo of the star to our stylists demanding them to recreate her exact look on us. Gomez just revealed on Instagram that she’s had her tousled lob trimmed. The new, significantly shorter length officially takes her up to bob status.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

While her cut may have changed, she’s still rocking similar undone, piece-y waves that have been her go-to since she first ditched her long, cascading curls for a shoulder-grazing lob at the beginning of this year. Her deep side part makes the chop look even cooler by adding more movement and texture to the style. Since Gomez didn’t caption the photo, we’re left guessing what the inspiration was behind the dramatic new cut. But, what we do know is that our feelings about her new look can be summed up in one word: obsessed.

Welcome to the bob club Selena. Click through our gallery to see this year's celebrity hair transformations.