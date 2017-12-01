Daily Beauty Buzz: Selena Gomez's Messy Updo

If your senior prom in the early 2000s made you swear off updos forever, Selena Gomez's latest pulled-up hairstyle is going to make you reconsider the look.

The updo that the singer wore to the 2107 Billboard Woman of the Year award is nothing like the one you wore to your high school dance since there's not a flower or face-framing tendril in sight.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Gomez's longtime stylist Marissa Marino pulled the singer's hair up into a low twisted bun at the nape of her neck and used bobby pins to loosely pin back any of Gomez's shorter layers. While we don't know the exact product breakdown that Marino used, if you want to give your updo a similar textured look to the star's we recommend blasting your hair with a dry shampoo like Pantene Pro-V's Original Fresh Dry Shampoo ($6; walgreens.com) after curling it with a wand for extra grit and texture which will help the updo hold.

Not that we'd want to return to high school, but Gomez's style is making us reconsider revisiting one part of our senior year.