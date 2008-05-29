Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker's SATC Hairstyles
-
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Long Sexy Waves
HOW-TO This style works well on hair with natural wave or texture to it. To style, let hair air-dry halfway, then finish drying with a rough blow-dry. Smooth with a paddle brush, then use a 1-1/2 inch curling iron to create the waves. Wrap small sections of hair around the barrel, holding it vertically. Repeat around the entire head and set with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK An undone, slightly crooked part adds to the playfulness and ease of this look.
Try on hair now!
-
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerTHE LOOK Dramatic Side Bun
HOW-TO Spritz wet hair with a styling tonic and blow-dry with a large round brush. Create a deep side part and comb hair across the ear, pulling it to a low ponytail (but don't secure it with an elastic). Twist the ponytail up and to the side, tucking in the ends as you reach the end. Secure with hair-colored bobby pins. Finish with hairspray and a pretty clip.
INSIDER TRICK If you have thin or short hair, this isn't the best style for you-it's best done with long, thick locks.
BUY ONLINE NOW Styling tonic, MOP, $12.50; goddess-within.com.
Try on hair now!
-
3. Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie BradshawTHE LOOK Soft, Natural Waves
HOW-TO Spritz wave spray onto wet hair and let air-dry. To give hair a little extra wave, braid sections of hair while it's still wet and remove when dry. Smaller braids yield tighter waves.
INSIDER TRICK Don't worry about excess frizz-this look is meant to have that carefree appeal to it.
BUY ONLINE NOW Waves of Envy Sea Mist, Sunsilk, $4; drugstore.com.
Try on hair now!
-
4. Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie BradshawTHE LOOK Soft Brown Waves
HOW-TO For her new color, a tamed curl seems appropriate. Start with a volumizing spray on wet hair and blow-dry using a large round brush. Use a large-barrel curling iron to wrap the hair from the ends half-way up the shaft and hold for ten seconds. Release and repeat around the entire head. Set with a light mist of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Remember when coloring the hair in a drastic way, it's best to do it in gradual steps instead of an immediate change from blonde to brown or vice-versa.
BUY ONLINE NOW Creme Haircolor, Garnier Nutrisse, $7; drugstore.com.
Try on hair now!
1 of 4
Sarah Jessica Parker
THE LOOK Long Sexy Waves
HOW-TO This style works well on hair with natural wave or texture to it. To style, let hair air-dry halfway, then finish drying with a rough blow-dry. Smooth with a paddle brush, then use a 1-1/2 inch curling iron to create the waves. Wrap small sections of hair around the barrel, holding it vertically. Repeat around the entire head and set with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK An undone, slightly crooked part adds to the playfulness and ease of this look.
Try on hair now!
HOW-TO This style works well on hair with natural wave or texture to it. To style, let hair air-dry halfway, then finish drying with a rough blow-dry. Smooth with a paddle brush, then use a 1-1/2 inch curling iron to create the waves. Wrap small sections of hair around the barrel, holding it vertically. Repeat around the entire head and set with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK An undone, slightly crooked part adds to the playfulness and ease of this look.
Try on hair now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM