THE LOOK Long Sexy Waves

HOW-TO This style works well on hair with natural wave or texture to it. To style, let hair air-dry halfway, then finish drying with a rough blow-dry. Smooth with a paddle brush, then use a 1-1/2 inch curling iron to create the waves. Wrap small sections of hair around the barrel, holding it vertically. Repeat around the entire head and set with a light hairspray.

INSIDER TRICK An undone, slightly crooked part adds to the playfulness and ease of this look.



