Obsessing Over Sarah Hyland's "Rachel" Haircut 

Sarah Hyland proves time and time again she isn't afraid of mixing things up in terms of her mane, no matter whether the change in question is length or color. She just debuted her latest switch-up on her Instagram Story, and not only is the style super cute, but it reminds us of one of our all time favorites '90s TV shows. Oh, and favorite '90s haircuts.

Captioning the photo, "Haley Dunphy in a Rachel cut??", we get a glimpse at her new 'do, which does hold a strong resemblence to the style Jennifer Aniston made uber famous during her Friends era. You know, if that's the Rachel she's referring to...

therealsarahhyland/Instagram

However, Hyland's take is very clearly a more modern variation of the style, seemingly fewer layers and no flippy ends. We dig it.

We're also loving Hyland's current color situation. It looks so pretty with the soft, face-framing angles. The true test will be to see how many women storm their favorite salons with this pic in an effort to replicate it for themselves, a la the "Rachel."