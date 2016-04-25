Sarah Hyland’s Half-Up Hairstyle Needs to Be Seen Like RN

These days, Sarah Hyland has been busy in the dancing studio rehearsing for her role as Lisa Houseman in ABC’s upcoming Dirty Dancing remake — something we can’t wait to watch. So, if you have been missing Hyland, this is for you. This weekend, celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee gave us a little sneak peek at the actress’s ballet-inspired photo shoot for the beauty website beautycoach.com.

But don’t expect to see sleek chignons here — oh, quite the contrary. Hyland’s dark bob gets the "desert drifter" treatment (Lee’s words) — tousled waves and the coolest, most unexpected French braid that starts at her forehead and ends with a knot at her crown.The Modern Family actress also rocked a killer cat eye that made her pretty eyes pop and an icy pink lip.

Desert Drifter inspo🌵😍🌵@therealsarahhyland @beautycoach_com #BeautyCoachELLA ✌🏼️ A photo posted by Nikki Lee (@nikkilee901) on Apr 24, 2016 at 9:48am PDT

Not your ordinary ballerina, right?!