Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Taylor Swift
1. Wavy BobAnother day, another adorable hair accessory from Taylor Swift! This time, the singer topped her wavy tresses with a trendy, checkered headband for a stroll around NYC.
2. Sweeping FringeFamous for its versatility, a long bob, or lob, is also universally flattering. To amp up the glam factor, pair it with long, side-swept bangs like Swift.
3. Embellished UpdoThe street style pro dressed up an otherwise simple updo with a jeweled headwrap.
4. Tousled WavesSwift's roughed-up texture and retro fringe was one of our favorite beauty looks at the 2014 ACM Awards.
5. Sexy ShagBefore she hopped on the bob bandwagon, the singer styled her lengthy strands in voluminous waves for the American Music Awards.
6. Straight & SleekSwift’s ultra smooth blowout and blunt fringe is a sophisticated option for any occasion.
7. Sleek WavesThe "I Knew You Were Trouble" songstress stunned with blunt bangs and glossy waves at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
8. Grecian UpdoBoho braids added a dose of playful to her 2013 Grammys getup.
9. Romantic UpdoShe swept her signature coils into a wispy updo for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.
10. Retro WavesThe country crooner oozed old Hollywood glam with a vintage-inspired hairstyle at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.
