Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Rihanna
-
1. Natural CurlsAfter returning to her dark roots, Rihanna kept her strands surprisingly simple with her natural texture.
-
2. Blond ShagThe sultry singer styled her ‘70s-inspired shag in tousled waves for the 2012 Grammys.
-
3. Super-Short PixieShe debuted a daring pixie at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. "Rihanna was ready for her short hair again," the star's hairstylist Ursula Stephen told us.
-
4. Crimson BobA deep side part and kicked-up ends gave Rihanna's fiery shade a sophisticated edge.
-
5. Wild CurlsRihanna, is that you? The hair chameleon turned heads with big, poufy curls in 2011.
-
6. Honey Blond StrandsProving there's no hair color she can't pull off, Rihanna reinvented her look yet again with flaxen stands in 2009.
-
7. Edgy CropThe ever-changing singer gave her cropped cut an edgy update with textured fringe.
-
8. Asymmetrical BobIn 2007, the soon-to-be trendsetter kissed her long locks goodbye-and launched a thousand copycats in the process. The final look? Her now-iconic angled bob.
-
9. Loose WavesThe natural brunette amped up the glam factor with long, cascading waves.
-
10. Beachy BraidsIn 2005, the rising superstar sported side bangs and twisted plaits for an appearance on MTV's TRL.
1 of 10
Natural Curls
After returning to her dark roots, Rihanna kept her strands surprisingly simple with her natural texture.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM