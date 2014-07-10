Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Lupita Nyong'o
-
1. Jeweled AccessoryThe newcomer topped off her Academy Award-winning ensemble with a diamond and gold Fred Leighton headband. To offset the elegant accessory, hairstylist Larry Sims added smooth texture to Nyong'o's hair in the front and volume at the crown.
-
2. Edgy Side PartWhether your hair is long or short, changing up your look doesn’t have to be complicated. Steal the star’s go-to trick and play with your part for an instant update.
-
3. Curly PompadourNyong’o continued her creative hair streak by adding some length and volume to the top of her head. The final look? A cool and curly pompadour style.
-
4. Voluminous CurlsNyong’o paired her movie-star makeup with an au naturel hairstyle at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. We loved the fuss-free look so much, it became one our must-try hair trends for summer.
-
5. French RollTo get into the spirit of the Met Gala, the actress styled her crop in a French roll, topped with a statement-making headpiece—but the experimenting didn’t end there. The real showstopper? Her regal purple hair color!
-
6. Dramatic Side PartA glamorous yet understated hairstyle served as the perfect contrast to her striking Ralph Lauren gown at the Golden Globes. For similar drama, create a deep side part with a rattail comb.
-
7. Mini MohawkWho says short hair has to hold you back? For the Non-Stop premiere, the star's cropped cut was brushed into an edgy mohawk.
-
8. Braided CrownFor a funky twist, she wore a fishtail braid swept across her forehead at the MTV Movie Awards.
-
9. Cat EarsThat's one way to embrace your inner feline! In what may be her most adorable look yet, the hair innovator sported two mini puffs resembling cat ears at the GLAAD Media Awards.
-
10. Faux Widow’s PeakJust because you weren’t born with a widow’s peak, doesn’t mean you can’t fake one. Take a look at the star’s exaggerated hairline at the Critics’ Choice Awards for proof.
1 of 10
Jeweled Accessory
The newcomer topped off her Academy Award-winning ensemble with a diamond and gold Fred Leighton headband. To offset the elegant accessory, hairstylist Larry Sims added smooth texture to Nyong'o's hair in the front and volume at the crown.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM