Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Kim Kardashian
-
1. Subtle OmbréAfter a five-month stint as a blonde, Kardashian revisited her signature brunette hue in 2014. The slight ombré effect gave the classic style a multidimensional look.
-
2. GoldilocksAfter giving birth to daughter North West in 2013, Kardashian went for a whole new look. "Kim had been wanting to go blonde for a while, and this was the perfect time post-pregnancy,” her colorist George Papanikolas of Andy LeCompte Salon told us. “We decided to give it a modern twist by keeping the roots drastic.”
-
3. Side BangsThe expectant star let her glowing skin take center stage with a sleek and simple hairstyle in 2013.
-
4. Chocolate BrownShe traded her signature raven tresses for a lighter hue in 2012. "I changed her from her traditional dark brown, to a more fashionable glossy chocolate brown," said her hairstylist George Papanikolas.
-
5. Playful PlaitsKardashian accented her lustrous locks with tiny braids for the 2011 Kids' Choice Awards.
-
6. Dramatic Top KnotKardashian piled her lengthy strands into an elegant top knot for a night out in Australia.
-
7. Retro GlamThe reality star channeled Veronica Lake with a deep side part and old Hollywood waves.
-
8. Blonde AmbitionDo blondes really have more fun? Kardashian found out in 2009! "This time it's for real, guys! I went blond!," she blogged before the Teen Choice Awards. Her colorist Rebecca Friedman called the hue "a caramel, smoky base."
-
9. Honeyed PompadourShe experimented with a multicolored 'do at a benefit for the Trevor Project in 2009. "I had a shoot earlier in the day where they glued in some fun blond extensions-I am loving the two-tone vibe!"
-
10. Bold BangsThe star flaunted fresh fringe in 2008. "I've been getting tired of the look I was sporting and wanted something fresh and bangs were just it," she told People. "It's amazing how they can alter your look."
1 of 10
Subtle Ombré
After a five-month stint as a blonde, Kardashian revisited her signature brunette hue in 2014. The slight ombré effect gave the classic style a multidimensional look.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM