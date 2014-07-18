Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Halle Berry
-
1. Pixie+Side BangsBerry’s been a proponent of the pixie cut since her early days in Hollywood, with long asymmetrical bangs being her most recent take on the style.
-
2. Curly BobOf this look, Berry told InStyle, “I was trying out hairdos for The Call, working with the director to see what kind of look the character would have. I love curly. It’s my natural texture.”
-
3. Textured PixieFor the EIF’s 2011 Revlon Run/Walk, the actress stuck to her no-fuss pixie with slick-straight strands.
-
4. Gamine PixieBerry accentuated her close-cropped, Mia Farrow-esque pixie with a delicate gold headband.
-
5. Close-Cropped PixieWhile Berry generally sticks to a voluminous, textured pixie, the actress experimented with a slicked back style at the 14th annual Hollywood Awards Gala.
-
6. LobThis sweet, shoulder-skimming crop was given added dimension with honey highlights and curled strands.
-
7. Long & LayeredAt her first public appearance following the birth of daughter Nahla, Berry hit the red carpet for the Jenesse Silver Rose Gala and Auction with a silky blowout.
-
8. Long & CurlyBerry opted for great lengths and her natural texture for the German premiere of 2004’s Catwoman.
-
9. Textured PixieThe many layers of one of Berry's earliest pixie styles added a weightless look that complemented Berry’s oval face shape.
-
10. Natural CurlsBerry put her natural curls on display at 2007's Fire & Ice Ball.
1 of 10
Pixie+Side Bangs
Berry’s been a proponent of the pixie cut since her early days in Hollywood, with long asymmetrical bangs being her most recent take on the style.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM