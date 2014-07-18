Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Charlize Theron
-
1. Wavy BobNearly two years post-chop, Theron’s hair has reached bob length, given a slight wave with this side-parted style on The Tonight Show.
-
2. PixieThe actress opted for a simple yet sleek pixie, complete with buttery highlights, for this year’s Oscars.
-
3. Wavy UpdoTheron looked radiant in tousled, slicked back curls at Christian Dior’s Fall/Winter 2014 haute couture show.
-
4. Short LayersTheron shows that short hair doesn’t have to lack in texture or shine with this soft, sweeping ‘do.
-
5. Curly QuiffFor the GLAAD Media Awards, Theron kept sides shorn, adding height with curls shaped into a quiff.
-
6. Textured PixieIn the early stages of growing out her close crop, Theron’s hair was styled into a gamine pixie, given a hint of movement by hair turned upwards at the crown.
-
7. Close CropThe star buzzed off her hair with a razor in anticipation of Mad Max: Fury Road, telling InStyle“I had just finished two press tours and my hair was destroyed from heat damage, so I was glad to get rid of it. I was also a new mom and just loved the idea of not having to style my hair every morning.”
-
8. Au NaturelTheron often opts for a natural look, including her pared down makeup and simple blowout for the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.
-
9. Rolled UpdoThe prim updo and winged shadow helped Theron channel her Evil Queen character from Snow White and the Huntsman at the film's London premiere.
-
10. Layered LobThe former model showcased her bombshell looks and layered lob at CinemaCon 2012, where she was presented with the Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film Award.
