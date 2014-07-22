Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Carrie Underwood
1. Vintage-Inspired WavesThe singer looked every bit the country superstar in side-parted waves for 47th annual CMA Awards.
2. OmbreUnderwood put her signature look of ombre hair and long, loose curls on display this past spring at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
3. '70s CurlsThe star favors curly styles, like these face-framing layers that bring to mind another blonde country superstar-Dolly Parton.
4. Soft BangsFrom thick to side-swept, Underwood has experimented with various bangs styles, pairing wispy fringe with ombre layers for the 2011 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
5. Half UpdoUnderwood attended Sass and Bide’s fall 2006 show sporting a half-up style, with strands pulled back at the crown and cascading curls.
6. Tousled WavesWhile most often spotted with old Hollywood waves, Underwood once favored this volume-heavy, more unkempt style with curls focused at the base of her hair.
7. Side-Parted WavesThe side part and loose waves at 2005’s Primetime Emmys were a sign of what was to come for the star’s impressive red carpet roster.
8. CurlyThe newly-crowned winner of American Idol’s fourth season went for tight, uniform curls when meeting the press at the show's finale.
9. Feathered FlipThe 21-year-old sported defined layers and a Farrah Fawcett flip after making the top three.
10. LobEarly on in her journey towards becoming the next American Idol, the Checotah, Oklahoma native kept it simple with this shoulder sweeping cut.
