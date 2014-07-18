Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Cameron Diaz
1. Honey-HuedDiaz returned to her roots with long layers and this deep blonde hue.
2. BangsWhile Diaz often sports side bangs, the star went for full-on fringe at LACMA’s Art + Film Gala in 2012.
3. Textured BobThe star's deep side part adds texture and volume to her traditionally straight bob.
4. Layered BobDiaz's bright lips and layered bob made for a spunky Oscars look in line with the star’s feisty personality.
5. Short WavesThe actress returned to her shorter hair with a platinum bob at the Weinstein’s annual Oscar bash.
6. OmbreDiaz opted for a subtle ombre for the New York premiere of Bad Teacher. Could the change have been influenced by good friend, and ombre devotee, Drew Barrymore?
7. Retro WavesThese side-swept waves, paired with a romantic Oscar de la Renta, gown gave the star a Veronica Lake touch for the 82nd Academy Awards.
8. Long & LayeredThe Rom-Com queen transitioned to longer layers, pairing them with her trademark side bangs for the premiere of In Her Shoes.
9. BobThis bobbed cut, topped with a sparkly barrette, is emblematic of her role as the kind-hearted crush of Ben Stiller’s character in 1998’s There’s Something About Mary.
10. Retro-InspiredThe actress went for a ‘60s look at ShoWest’s annual convention, where she was declared Female Star of Tomorrow soon after bursting onto the scene with 1994’s The Mask.
