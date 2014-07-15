Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Salon Inspiration: Beyoncé
1. Ombré Waves
Beyoncé stepped out with long, dip-dyed waves for the Chimes for Change gala in NYC.
2. Platinum BlondeAfter briefly experimenting with shorter hairstyles, the singer returned to her signature long mane. Her modern take on the ombré trend also happens to be one of the most-wanted hair colors in New York City.
3. Asymmetrical Bob
Before her hair-dripping performance at the 2014 Grammys, Queen Bey stunned in tousled waves on the red carpet.
4. Long Bob
Just weeks after shaking up the beauty world with her daring pixie, Beyoncé added extensions and once again switched up her hairstyle. This time, she test-drove one of Hollywood's hottest hair trends, a long bob (or lob).
5. Side-Swept CurlsFlawless! The singer wore cascading curls and a major side part at the Super Bowl press conference in 2013.
6. Sexy CurlsBey flaunted a head full of big, tousled curls at the 2012 BET Awards.
7. Sleek & Straight
The bombshell kept things sleek and simple for the I AM...World Tour screening.
8. Luscious RingletsThe ever-changing beauty opted for divalicious curls and a slightly darker hue.
9. Chestnut CurlsThe "Crazy In Love" singer dabbled with bouncy spirals and a warm chestnut shade at the 2004 Brit Awards.
10. Long Bangs
For the 2003 American Music Awards, the songstress updated her sleek blonde locks with eye-grazing fringe.
11. Wild CurlsShe went big, bold and two-toned for her first movie role, as Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers in Goldmember.
12. Classic CrimpTalk about a throwback! The rising superstar wore her multi-tonal strands in crimped waves during her Destiny's Child days.
