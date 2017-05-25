Salma Hayek's New Caramel Lob Is the Ultimate Summer Haircut 

May 25, 2017

In case you missed it, everyone is chopping off their hair this summer. Whether it was a breakover or not, Bella Hadid’s hair is of bob status, while Vanessa Hudgens took a more serious plunge and chopped off several inches of her wavy hair. And now, Salma Hayek has adopted the cropped style with a brand new lob that she debuted at Cannes Film Festival. And to add to the excitement, she completely changed her hair color, too.

Barcroft Media/Getty

A day after stepping out with a cotton candy wig, Hayek took a more serious commitment to hair transformation and switched to a caramel color which was hand painted by celebrity colorist Aura Friedman. Her angled lob was courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, a pro who is responsible for many other Cannes Film Fest beauty moments on celebrities like Hailey Baldwin, Adriana Lima, Jourdan Dunn, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Yepez chose a super sleek style with a center part for the actor’s new cut and color.

