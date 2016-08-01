Ryan Lochte's Olympic Prep Involves Dyeing His Hair

Who is else is counting down the days until the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro? The opening ceremony is four days away at this point, and there's a lot to be excited about. Team USA has snazzy new uniforms and a super stacked and talented team. We're especially excited for the gymnastics team (Gabby Douglas is still our hero) and for the #impressive swim team that includes returning Olympians Michael Phelps, Missy Franklin, and Ryan Lochte. And while logging in laps at practice has a lot to do with getting prepared for races and grabbing the gold, apparently salon visits do to. Well, at least according to Ryan Lochte's latest Instagram pics.

Hey, we're not hating on it. We obviously agree.

RELATED: ICYMI: Bella Thorne Tattooed Her Eyebrows and Documented It on Snapchat New look.... Here We Go #Rio #2016 thanks @jennjonesatl #turnup #lightblue A photo posted by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jul 31, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

Ryan's photo shows him sporting some bleached "#lightblue" hair according to him, which is blueish grey hair according to us. In an Instagram shared by Jenn Jones, the hairstylist responsible for the dye job, Ryan is photographed with his new hair alongside another Olympic swimmer, James Feigen, which is really solidifying our boy band theory. We're not sure if this will give the men any scientific competitive advantage, but at least they look really stylish.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Birthday Collection Is the Ultimate Beauty Mic Drop

Still waiting to see if the rest of team USA gets similar dye jobs. Will report back as soon as we know, obvi.