I owe Rosie Huntington-Whiteley a big thank you. Thanks to her makeup tutorials, I have another excuse to get on Snapchat (um, it’s research, you guys), and she’s convinced me that I should sometimes swap my keds for stilettos at the airport. She’s also become one of my biggest sources of hair inspiration — let’s give it up for her textured lob and habitually perfect side-part, shall we?

Last night at the CFDA Awards in New York City, Rosie (and her hair) made beauty magic happen again, thanks to the genius that is Celebrity hairstylist Christian Wood for Moroccanoil.

I had the chance to chat with Christian about his experience working with Rosie, plus how he created the silky smooth ‘do she wore last night. Here are a few very important things I learned about hair care in general and, um, copying Rosie’s look.

1. Add volume to your hair with dry shampoo at the root.

Yes, of course I asked Christian what he does to create so much body in Rosie's hair. Turns out, she's born with most of it. #Lucky. To pump up the volume, though, Christian says he adds Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo ($10.50; nordstrom.com) at the root and then back-combs. "This acts as a sponge effect to the hair eliminating the natural oils that can occur during the day weighing the hair down," he explains.

Getty Images

2. Conquer flyaways and frizz with a makeup brush.

Yes, a makeup brush — but maybe use a different one than the tool you dip into your highlighter palette every morning. According to Christian, who has created some of Rosie's glamorous, flyaway-free ballerina buns, the key to avoiding those stray hairs is all in your makeup brush. "The best tip for getting rid of flyaways is applying hairspray to a makeup powder brush and gliding it over the hair. It adds shine without to much product build up," he says. #Genius.

3. Create heatless texture with products — and a topknot!

"The best trick to add texture to the hair with out heat is product," Christian tells me about heatless summer hair tricks. What? The curling iron makes my bathroom feel like a sauna...and not in a good way. "Try using Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray ($11; nordstrom.com) all through the hair, including roots, and whip it up into a topknot. Leave for one hour and shake out. The product will add texture and the topknot will add volume and bend to the hair creating a fabulous undone effect," he says.

4. When telling your stylist you want Rosie's cut, ask for long face-framing layers.

While photos are key, I wanted to know how Christian would describe Rosie's cut if someone (um, me) went into the salon to ask for the same exact look. Here's what he said. "We have started growing out Rosie's hair at the moment. Ask for a mid-length cut with soft ends and long face-framing layers," he noted. "Add a few random soft layers through the crown to add movement and texture without sacrificing the overall weight and fullness of the cut.