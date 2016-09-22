ICYWW, This Is What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Platinum

Three things are true about the Kardashians: First, they know how to make social media work for them. Second, despite all the drama at times, they are a super close-knit family that spends like, every second together. And finally, the girls all love a good ol' hair transformation. And it looks like their brother Rob has caught the little mane makeover bug.

If there is one thing that the sisters have in common in the beauty department, it's that they have all sported platinum blonde hair, in one way or another.

Kylie actually was the last one to dye her hair blonde (like for real dyed it, not just wore one of the hundreds of wigs that she owns), so it was about time for Rob to do the same. And in the process, he threw some serious shade at his sisters (but assuming it's all in good humor) with his "makeover."

Rob took to Instagram to show what he would look like with long platinum hair, and of course, how he would compare to his sisters. He even asked his followers to decide who wore it best.

Pretty sure I murdered this look ,,,, who you think wore it best ? 🙋🏿🤔 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Sep 20, 2016 at 8:24pm PDT

Let's just say, he pulls it off like no one before. Sorry, girls, we're team #Rob on this one.