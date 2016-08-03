Pause: You Need to See Rita Ora's Ponytail and Matching Eye Makeup

The reboot of America's Next Top Model is already that gift that keeps on giving and it hasn't even started yet. Last week, we went over how Ashley Graham has been upping the celebrity selfie game with so many different and gorgeous beauty looks. Similarly, Rita Ora has been killing it in the beauty sphere, which shouldn't surprise anyone because they are judges and know what they are doing. Case in point: the latest Instagram of Rita Ora shared by celebrity hairstylist Cesar Ramirez.

Here's a little bio about Cesar, in the event you're unaware of his #skills. He regularly creates styles for Ciara (yep, he was responsible for that double bun moment), Kim Kardashian West, and Khloe Kardashian.

In the pic, Rita Ora's hair is literal FIRE. There's a lot to appreciate about this hair look—the low maintenance, messy ponytail, the maroon lacing! Plus, there's that maroon smoky eye. Seriously, ANTM is going to be our next beauty bible.

But this isn't the only enviable ponytail Rita was spotted wearing recently. Just today, she was seen in New York City sporting a pony that was adorned with multicolored ribbons around the base. Def a workout moment (she was wearing leggings and a sports bra), but one that changes the game in terms of gym gear.