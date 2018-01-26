Daily Beauty Buzz: Rita Ora's Messy Bun

On nights where your friends are forcing you to go out when you'd rather stay in with a glass wine and Netflix, Rita Ora has your hairstyle solution: a messy bun.

The tousled updo that the singer wore to Warner's Pre-Grammy's Celebration in New York requires just the right amount of effort you're probably willing to put in to getting ready before you're dragged to that new bar everyone is talking about.

Instead of pulling her hair back into a smooth, sleek topknot, Ora tied her hair up into a loose, twisted bun that sat at the crown of her head. Two face-framing pieces were left out of the updo to give the look of curtain bangs, which made the style look dressier.

While we don't know the exact products that Ora used when doing her hair, we do know that blasting a texturizing spray like Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spay ($46; nordstrom.com) all over your strands before pulling them up separates them for the tousled finish, and adds grit to help the style hold.

As for her makeup, Ora brushed a shimmery pink eyeshadow across her lids and added a swipe of matte red lipstick—the makeup equivalent of her messy bun. It says you care, but not so much that you spent hours getting ready.