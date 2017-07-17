Daily Beauty Buzz: Rita Ora's Curly Shag 

We called it back in December that the shag was going to be the haircut you'll see everywhere this year. Sure, the '70s-inspired cut took a break from the spotlight to let the blunt lob have its 15 minutes of fame, but if Rita Ora's latest hairstyle is any indication, we're going to be seeing a lot more of the shag again.

This morning, the singer visited The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show in New York with a take on the cut that was more Studio 54 than Mick Jagger. Instead of grown-out center-parted bangs paired with face-framing layers, Ora opted for long piecey fringe. Her new cut was the work of Mizani Global Artistic Director César DeLeön Ramirêz, who styled her honey blonde hair in tight, corkscrew curls. For bouncy, humidty-proof ringlets like Ora's, Ramirêz spritzed her strands with Mizani HRM Humidity Resistant Mist ($17; ulta.com) once they were styled.

Ora kept the '70s vibe going by completing her look with glowing skin, a nude lip, and aviators with shaded lenses. Maybe disco isn't actually dead.