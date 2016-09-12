13 Times Rihanna's Epic Hairstyles Defined #HairGoals

No one serves up epic hairstyles like Rihanna can. The singer never fails to make a statement whether she’s at work, work, work, work, work onstage, on the red carpet, or performing in music video. And just when you’ve thought the 28-year-old singer has tried just about every look, she’ll be back at it again with a new, daring style that us mere mortals could never pull off. From the bouncy waves that were RiRi’s signature look when she was fresh on the scene from Barbados to her gravity defining pineapple ponytail, we’ve rounded up the singer’s 13 most epic hairstyles she’s rocked throughout her career so far.
1. Pineapple Ponytail
RiRi's effortless pony is just as easy to style yourself. "She loves it [the pineapple ponytail] because it's very free like her, and should feel pretty natural and easy," pro Yusef Williams, who's created the look for the singer on multiple occasions told InStyle. Once you have your hair tied up in a pony at the crown of your head, take individual pieces from the tail and begin pinning them forward to create your desired shape.
2. Short And Choppy
S.O.S. Rihanna's short, edgy take on the pixie cut with long piecey layers at the front is so cool we're considering getting scissor happy.
3. Honey Blonde Waves
Although Rihanna is known for her daring style, her warm, honey blonde waves seen at the Chanel FW 13 Haute Couture fashion show in Paris is proof that she can also do soft and pretty hairstyles like no other.
4. Red Hot Ringlets
Otherwise known as "Rihanna red" this firey hue that Rihanna rocked in 2010 and briefly returned to a few years later in 2015, will forever be etched in our memory as #HairColorGoals, especially she wore it styled in corkscrew curls.
5. Voluminous Waves
This is the classic RiRi hairstyle we all know and still love. To keep your curls soft and frizz-free, run a dime-sized amount of a hair oil such as Bumble and Bumble Invisible Hairdresser's Oil ($40; sephora.com) to keep them bouncy without weighing them down.
6. Bantu Knots
At 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A., RiRI twisted her natural curls into a set of bantu knots of epic proportions.
7. Undercut And Curls
RiRi's bouncy curls and undeniably cool undercut at her temple is definitive proof that she can inject an edgy vibe to any style.
8. Blunt Bangs
Rihanna might be the only girl in the world that can rock a blunt shoulder-grazing cut with blunt bangs as seen at the Chanel FW 2014 fashion show in Paris, as effortlessly as she works an undercut.
9. Half Up, Half Down
Rihanna's polished and pretty half up, half down style she wore to sit front row at Christan Dior's 2015 Cruise fashion show in Brooklyn is easy to style yourself. The key? Effortlessly undone waves that don't look too perfect or fussy. To enhance your natural curls, prep strands by running Dove Curls Defining Mousse ($4; target.com) when damp.
10. Mullet Mohawk
"Love" and "mullet" often don't appear in the same sentance, but leave it to RiRi to rock a mullet while performing in Sydney, Australia in 2013 and you'll hate that you love her take on the widely hated style.
11. High Ponytail
A high pony is a gravity-defying style fit for the winner of the Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs. To keep Rihanna's ponytail in place throughout the first of the singer's four performances of the night, her go-to stylist Yusef Williams spritzed her hair with MOP Mixed Greens Leave-In Conditioner ($22; mopproducts.com) before pulling it into the pony to keep it sleek and frizz-free.
12. Sparkly Hair Jewels
Now this is how you shine bright like a diamond. Rihanna gave her straight, deep-parted, mod-inspired style a little something extra by clipping in a few sparkly hair accessories.
13. Longer Than Life Extensions
Rihanna's waist-grazing extensions she's been wearing around N.Y.C this month, would even make Rapunzel envious.