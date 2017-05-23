Daily Beauty Buzz: Rihanna's Curly Bob 

We’ve said it way too many times, but we’re going to repeat ourselves again: Rihanna can pull off any hair or makeup look, whether it’s a bold statement like the monochromatic fuchsia eyeshadow and blush she wore to this year’s Met Gala, or the curly bob she wore to the 69th annual Parsons Benefit last night in New York.

Days after rocking a sleek, tight bun on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, RiRi attended the event where she was honored by Parsons School of Design for her philanthropy work, with a chin-grazing cut styled in the shiniest spiral curls we’ve ever seen. A matte red lip and a few taps of gold eyeshadow on the center of her eyelids completed the minimalist chic look.

If this is any indication of the beauty moments we can expect once the singer’s makeup line Fenty Beauty launches this fall, we’re starting our countdown now.