Daily Beauty Buzz: Rihanna's Curly Bob 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Erin Lukas
We’ve said it way too many times, but we’re going to repeat ourselves again: Rihanna can pull off any hair or makeup look, whether it’s a bold statement like the monochromatic fuchsia eyeshadow and blush she wore to this year’s Met Gala, or the curly bob she wore to the 69th annual Parsons Benefit last night in New York.

Days after rocking a sleek, tight bun on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, RiRi attended the event where she was honored by Parsons School of Design for her philanthropy work, with a chin-grazing cut styled in the shiniest spiral curls we’ve ever seen. A matte red lip and a few taps of gold eyeshadow on the center of her eyelids completed the minimalist chic look.

If this is any indication of the beauty moments we can expect once the singer’s makeup line Fenty Beauty launches this fall, we’re starting our countdown now.

Perfect Shine Sprays for Fine, Wavy and Curly Hair
<p>Best for Fine Hair: Kenra Professional Shine Spray</p>
Best for Fine Hair: Kenra Professional Shine Spray

Opt for a spray that emits a super-fine mist. The lighter it feels, the less likely the formula is to weigh down your hair. This barely-there blend by Kenra (made with fruit seed extracts) is a pro favorite thanks to a custom nozzle that breaks up particles to ensure only the sheerest mist hits your strands.

<p>Best for Wavy Hair: Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray</p>
Best for Wavy Hair: Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray

Lightweight blends with conditioning benefits add moisture to dry, frizz-prone waves without sinking them. Bumble and bumble’s new spray leaves hair soft and shiny by way of six oils—including argan and coconut—in a gentle mist that delivers controlled hydration.

<p>Best for Curly Hair: Verb Leave-In Mist</p>
Best for Curly Hair: Verb Leave-In Mist

The key to keeping ringlets both shiny and bouncy? Moisture, moisture, and more moisture. A thicker treatment mist bridges the gap between leave-in conditioner and shine spray; this Verb variety contains moringa seed to hydrate and protect, while quinoa protein enhances radiance.

