The 5 Haircuts You'll See Everywhere This Fall 

Even if you think the "new season, new you" mantra is cliche, it doesn't stop you from getting the urge to completely overall your beauty routine once the first cool end-of-summer breeze hits you. Along with swapping out your pastel nail polishes for dark moody shades, and your shimmery eyeshadows for bold matte colors, you might even be up for a new haircut, too.
If you're ready to make a hair change, look no further than the red carpet for inspiration for your next cut. The styles that consistently have been popping up on more and more of your favorite celebs, are always a pretty good indication of what cuts you'll see everywhere in the months to come.
From Zoë Kravitz's textured pixie to Hailey Baldwin's tousled lob, there's a cut for everyone whether you want to go short, stay long, or have straight or curly hair.
Here, we've rounded up the five red carpet haircut trends you'll see on everyone from your sister, friend, and desk mate this fall.
1. The Power Bob
If you've had a lob for a season or two and are looking for a way to update it, look no further than the bob. Although it's only a few inches shorter than the shoulder-grazing lob, when paired with blunt bangs like Bella Hadid's at the CDFA Awards, and you've got yourself a chic, dramatically different look. When you're at the salon, ask your stylist for a blunt bob with a few long layers, and bangs that are slightly layered and longer on the sides.
For the supermodel's super-sleek finish with volume, her hairstylist Jen Atkin blow-dried her hair using a round brush at the roots, and a paddle brush on the lower half of her head. Once dry, Atkin bent the ends with a one-inch curling iron to prevent cowlicks, and ran Ouai's Finishing Crème ($24; sephora.com) through Hadid's hair with her hands to boost shine and eliminate flyaways.
2. Textured Pixie
Zoë Kravitz is just one of the many celebs that chopped their hair off into pixies this summer, and we expect it's going to see even more of the cut going into the fall. If the actress has inspired you to take the plunge and go short, ask your stylist to keep your hair slightly longer up top with a few choppy layers like hairstylist Nikki Nelms did with Kravitz's cut. Warm up a pea-sized amount of pomade like Living Proof's Molding Clay ($26; sephora.com) in your hands and run it through the top to add a bit of effortless movement to your style.
3. The Curly Shag
Zendaya's pro Larry Sims may have been inspired by Jennifer Beal in the '80s classic Flashdance when creating the star's look for the Variety Young Hollywood Party, but there's nothing retro about this curly shag. When you're at the salon, Sims says to ask your stylist for a "uniformed layered haircut with the front fringe as the guideline."
Zendaya's shag works for a number of hair textures from wavy to tightly coiled, but Sims says to keep in mind that "the tighter the curl, the bigger the cut's shape". When styling a cut like Zendaya's, he recommends running a curl-enhancing mousse such as Smooth 'N Shine Curled Up Mousse ($3; target.com) through damp hair and letting it almost completely air dry because "you get the best defined curls with a no-touch air dry". Finish drying with a diffuser for extra volume, and use a curling wand on curls as needed. Lightly spritz your style with a shine spray like Smooth 'N Shine Instant Repair Spray-On Hair Polisher ($5; walgreens.com) to separate curls.
4. Tousled Lob
The major reason the lob has held on to its popularity for the past few seasons? It's universally flattering on everyone. Although there's a few variations of the cut that have been popular like both blunt and flipped ends, a tousled lob remains a fan-favorite. Ask your stylist for a few long interior layers to add movement and texture to the cut. And for an effortlessly undone finish like Hailey Baldwin's hair at The Beguiled premiere at the Cannes Film Festival? Sprinkle your roots with a texturizing powder like L'Oreal Professionnel's True Grip ($20; us.lorealprofessionnel.com), and ruffle them for an effortless, undone finish.
5. Sleek & Shiny
Super long, sleek hair is making a major comeback—just ask Kim Kardashian. While a set of extensions can instantly help you achieve the long, layered look, if you want to hold out on the real deal, don't skip routine trims. Taking a inch off will not only help hair grow, but will make it appear healthier by keeping it free of split-ends. Before reaching for your flat iron, spritz a heat protectant spray like Paul Mitchell's Soft Style Heat Seal ($14; ulta.com) on damp hair. This formula also shields hair from humidity to keep your style smooth, too.