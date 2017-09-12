Pippa and Kate Middleton Now Have Matching Haircuts

It was all about the braided updo for her world spectacle of a wedding, but post-honeymoon? Pippa Middleton went for a big chop. The sister to the Duchess of Cambridge, and bonafide fashion and beauty icon in her own right, was seen biking around England wearing her glossy brunette hair in a true bob that hit right above her shoulders.

This center-parted chin-grazing style is a rather drastic change from the long and layered blowout Middleton has worn since we became acquainted with her at Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding some six years ago.

It’s not uncommon for a bride to drastically change her look after her nuptials—you’ve probably known friends or family members who've cut off inches after the big day, or even completely switched hair colors.

As for Middleton’s new cut, it appears as if it’s long enough to still pull up in a low ponytail at the nape of her neck.

The most ironic thing about it, though, is that it's nearly identical to the new lob that Kate Middleton recently debuted.

Sister, sister.